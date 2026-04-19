Geopolitical Impact: Tensions in the Middle East have triggered a 50% cancellation rate from affected and neighboring countries, impacting approximately 7.5% of total flights.

Tensions in the Middle East have triggered a 50% cancellation rate from affected and neighboring countries, impacting approximately 7.5% of total flights. Mixed Financials: While 2025 revenues hit €675.6 million (up 1.5%), net profits dipped by 12.1% due to rising operational costs and regulatory burdens.

While 2025 revenues hit €675.6 million (up 1.5%), net profits dipped by 12.1% due to rising operational costs and regulatory burdens. Low-Growth Forecast: Following a record-breaking 34 million passengers in 2025, management expects a “low single-digit” growth rate for 2026.

Following a record-breaking 34 million passengers in 2025, management expects a “low single-digit” growth rate for 2026. The 40 Million Goal: A massive €1.3 billion investment plan is underway to expand capacity to 40 million passengers annually by 2032.

The Athens International Airport is entering the new year with a different tone. After a record-breaking 2025, the signals now point to a slowdown—not a collapse, but a clear shift in momentum, largely shaped by geopolitical instability.

At the center of this pressure are developments in the Middle East, which directly affect a segment of traffic that accounts for about 7.5% of total flights. It is not a dominant share, but it is significant enough to ripple through the system.

The first impacts are already visible. Roughly half of the scheduled flights from affected or neighboring countries have been canceled. That matters, especially coming off a year when passenger traffic reached 34 million—a historic high that set expectations for continued strong growth.

A Slowdown, not a Reversal

The airport’s management, under CEO Giorgos Kallimasia, is not reacting dramatically. The approach is cautious: monitor developments, avoid overcorrection, and assume that part of the lost traffic may return if tensions ease.

The key variables are intensity and duration. A short-lived crisis would create a temporary dip. A prolonged one could reshape routes and demand patterns more deeply.

For now, projections remain positive—but modest. Passenger traffic is expected to grow, just at a slower pace, described as low single-digit growth.

Energy Risk Sits Elsewhere—for Now

One area where the airport remains relatively insulated is fuel cost exposure. Unlike airlines, the airport itself does not procure fuel directly. That responsibility lies with carriers, which typically manage risk through hedging strategies.

However, this does not eliminate vulnerability. A broader fuel supply issue at the European level could still indirectly disrupt operations, affecting flight schedules and capacity.

Connectivity as a Buffer

Despite current pressures, Athens retains a structural advantage: connectivity.

With dozens of airlines and hundreds of destinations, the airport benefits from diversification. This network density spreads risk, making it less dependent on any single region or market.

In practical terms, this acts as a buffer. When one corridor weakens, others can partially compensate.

Revenue Grows, but Profits Tighten

Financially, 2025 presents a mixed picture.

Total revenue reached €675.6 million , marking a modest 1.5% increase.

, marking a modest 1.5% increase. Growth was driven mainly by international passenger traffic and commercial activity

and Retail and food services performed strongly, generating €170.7 million

But profitability moved in the opposite direction:

Net profits fell by 12.1%, to €207.3 million

The reasons include higher operating costs, regulatory charges, and extraordinary expenses, such as arbitration-related payments to the state.

Even so, shareholder returns remain strong. The proposed dividend is €0.66 per share, supported by strong participation in the dividend reinvestment program.

A €1.3 Billion Bet on Growth

While short-term uncertainty dominates headlines, the long-term strategy is expansion.

The airport is moving ahead with a €1.3 billion investment plan to increase annual capacity to 40 million passengers by 2032. The shift has already begun, with investment spending reaching €161 million in 2025.

Current and planned projects include:

Expanded Footprint: Groundwork for the main terminal expansion is slated for 2026.

Groundwork for the main terminal expansion is slated for 2026. Operational Capacity: New aircraft parking stands and a multi-story car park are already in the works.

New aircraft parking stands and a multi-story car park are already in the works. High-End Growth: The development of a new VIP terminal to cater to the growing luxury segment.

There is, however, a familiar complication: cost pressure. Inflation may push the final budget beyond initial estimates.

Still, financing is not the immediate concern. More than €800 million in bank funding has already been secured, providing a solid base even in a volatile environment.

Between Resilience and Exposure

What emerges is a balanced picture.

Athens Airport is not in trouble—but it is no longer moving at full speed. External shocks are beginning to test the limits of its growth model, even as its structural strengths—connectivity, diversification, and ongoing investment—continue to hold.

The real question is not whether growth will continue. It is how much of it can be sustained if instability becomes the norm rather than the exception.