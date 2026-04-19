Retiring where others go on holiday — carefree under palm trees and southern sun — is no longer just a postcard fantasy. According to NDR, this idea is increasingly becoming a tangible option for German retirees, supported by targeted policies from the Greek government.

The report, featured in the documentary “Rente in Griechenland”, explores how Greece is actively encouraging this shift through tax incentives and a broader strategy centered on the so-called “Silver Economy.”

Tax Incentives and the Silver Economy

Greece is positioning itself as an attractive destination for retirees by offering a simplified tax regime:

Retirees who transfer their tax residence to Greece benefit from a flat 7% tax rate on all income , regardless of its source.

, regardless of its source. This measure is designed to attract foreign pensioners , particularly from countries like Germany.

, particularly from countries like Germany. The broader goal is to stimulate domestic economic activity through increased spending by long-term residents.

The expectations tied to this policy are substantial:

A recent study suggests that the Silver Economy could generate nearly €14 billion for the Greek economy within the next five years.

for the Greek economy within the next five years. The same projections indicate the potential creation of tens of thousands of jobs, linked to services, real estate, and local consumption.

The Reality Behind the Dream

The documentary draws on real-life examples that go beyond the policy framework. One such case is Norbert Russ, from near Zwickau, who decided to relocate to Thessaloniki with his husband.

The couple left Germany in the spring, without secured housing and with significant uncertainty .

. A rental agreement they had relied on collapsed shortly before departure , forcing them to adapt on arrival.

, forcing them to adapt on arrival. Despite setbacks, they remained committed to their plan of building a new life in Greece.

Their journey, documented by filmmakers Anja Miller and Verena Schälter, captures a mix of:

Greek hospitality and openness,

unexpected challenges and practical difficulties,

bureaucratic hurdles, both Greek and German,

and ultimately, a version of the “life under the sun” many aspire to.

Broadcast Details

The documentary “Rente in Griechenland” will air on NDR at the following times:

Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 23:30 – 00:00

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 12:45 – 13:15

The “Silver Economy” represents more than just a tax break; it is a fundamental shift in Greece’s view of its role in Europe. No longer just a summer playground, the country is positioning itself as a permanent sanctuary for the continent’s aging population.

In the end, as Norbert discovered, the “luck under the palms” is earned. It is found in the moments between the bureaucratic hurdles and the botched rental deals—in the realization that the sun feels warmer when you aren’t just visiting.