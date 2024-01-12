Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens to Open in 2027

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens is poised to become a pioneering integrated resort within continental Europe, heralding a new era of opulence and grandeur. Set to grace the city’s skyline in 2027, the establishment will be a beacon of prosperity, elevating Athens’ status as a premier hub for leisure and tourism. The 5-star property will flaunt a lavish hotel, a gaming floor, a meetings and events arena, a cutting-edge entertainment hall, fine dining, an indulgent Rock Spa® and Pool Compleand as an upscale retail boulevard. Future guests can anticipate a harmonious fusion of historical charm and contemporary allure, where every corner is steeped in unparalleled luxury and sophistication.

The future Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens (Hard Rock International)

Inspired by Athens’s opulent legacy, cultural tapestry, and enchanting Mediterranean landscape, this unique destination marks an expansion of Hard Rock’s burgeoning footprint in Europe. The collaboration between Hard Rock, GEK TERNA Group, the Greek government, and Lamda Development underscores a collective vision to revitalise the historic Hellinikon Airport into a world-renowned redevelopment that will elevate the city and Greece’s tourism industry.

The project’s design takes inspiration from fundamental Greek elements such as the sea, the arts, and ancient mythology, seamlessly blending them with modern architectural requirements and the essential need for harmonious integration of the project within its environment and location. Incorporating open spaces, gardens, and water features is a pivotal aspect of the project’s design, with a vast expanse of green open space encompassing almost 205,000 m2.

The central Tower is influenced by nautical references, encompassing in its design the undulating waves, the billowing sails, and the guiding light of a lighthouse. Spanning three levels, the Tower boasts three distinct orientations corresponding to the reference points positioned within the imaginary triangle formed around the project: the Acropolis, the sea, and Mount Hymettus. Its iconic silhouette is poised to serve as a symbol of the region, emphasising the significance of the interconnection between land, sea, and sky.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens boasts a lively casino with 180 tables and 1,500 gaming machines alongside a towering edifice housing 1,100 guest rooms and 15 dining venues. Furthermore, the project encompasses a grand 3,000-seat Hard Rock Live theatre, with standing room for 4,000 guests, and the indulgent Rock® Spa and fitness facility, Body Rock.

This ambitious €1.5 billion construction endeavour represents a state-of-the-art establishment projected to create 3,000 construction roles and 3,000 permanent positions. This promises to invigorate the local economy of Athens and swiftly and positively impact Greece’s wider economic landscape.