AEGEAN: 26% Passenger Increase in 2023

AEGEAN has concluded yet another remarkable year characterized by robust expansion. The company provided 18.5 million seats in 2023, marking an increase of 3.1 million seats compared to the previous year, and received 15.5 million passengers, reflecting a substantial surge of 3.2 million passengers, equating to a notable 26% growth, thus reaching an unprecedented pinnacle.

2023 was another good year for AEGEAN and the Greek tourism. We will continue to work consistently to offer more choices to our passengers, to improve travel experience, but also to spread the tourism product, so that the company’s and the country’s dynamic pace is maintained in the new year, despite the challenges. Dimitris Gerogiannis, CEO AEGEAN

2023 2022 2023 vs 2022

% change Available seats ASKs (in millions) 20,089 16,378 22.7% Passenger Traffic Total Passenger Traffic 15,461,762 12,255,393 26% (+ 3.2 εκ) Domestic Passenger Traffic 6,239,360 5,127,129 22% International Passenger Traffic 9,222,402 7,128,264 29% (+2.1 εκ) Passenger Traffic to/from Athens 13,000,285 10,211,427 27% Passenger Traffic to/from Thessaloniki 1,053,068 789,656 33% Load factor* 83.4% 79.4% +4.0% p.p * RPKs to ASKs in scheduled and charter flights

AEGEAN extended 11.1 million seats across its international network, exhibiting a notable augmentation of 2.2 million seats from 2022. The airline greeted 9.2 million passengers, indicating a remarkable 29% surge compared to the previous year.

Domestic passenger traffic experienced a 22% upsurge, attributed to the advantageous impact of enhanced island connectivity via Athens, facilitated by the expanded international network, and a robust recovery in the Greek economy. Smaller regional destinations, including Sitia, Skyros, Naxos, and Lemnos, showcased substantial growth dynamics, contributing to favourable outcomes. The load factor stood at 83.4%, marking an increase from 79.4% in 2022.

The achievement recorded is a direct result of AEGEAN’s network expansion, which surpassed 180 destinations across 49 countries, introducing over 30 new international destinations during the summer and winter seasons. The airline also increased its capacity by offering more than 2.2 million international seats compared to 2022. Concurrently, the willingness and capacity of Greek travellers to engage in leisure travel, coupled with heightened year-round demand, significantly bolstered Athens’ and Thessaloniki’s hubs. Similarly, lesser-known destinations made significant contributions.

AEGEAN facilitated the widespread availability of tourist products and extended the tourism season by providing expanded options to passengers during the winter months. Introducing new destinations such as Dubai, Innsbruck, and Bratislava, alongside the continuation of specific summer routes during the winter, resulted in a 23% increase in ASKs compared to 2022, offering 20 billion ASKs in 2023.

AEGEAN’s passenger traffic to and from Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” reached 13 million, setting yet another record with a 27% increase compared to 2022, positioning it as the primary growth catalyst for the country’s largest airport. Meanwhile, passenger traffic on the domestic network reached 5.7 million, signifying a 22% increase from the previous year.

In comparison, international network traffic also surged by 32%, carrying 7.2 million passengers. Passenger traffic to and from Thessaloniki “Makedonia” Airport also experienced a substantial 28% increase, with international network traffic witnessing a 33% surge compared to 2022, a direct result of the company’s consistent investment in additional capacity and new international routes throughout the year.