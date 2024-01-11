First Snow of the Year on Psiloritis

A pristine “white veil” – the first snow of the year – descended upon Psiloritis yesterday, enveloping the landscape in a breathtaking wintry panorama. The ethereal images of the snow-covered terrain evoke a sense of awe while bestowing an undisturbed serenity upon the surroundings. Several users posted images on Facebook, including many in the private group Meteokrites.

Following a slight temperature uptick on Thursday, a subsequent drop is expected on Friday, accompanied by the onset of vigorous weather patterns featuring rain and storms. By Friday afternoon, snowfall is anticipated in the elevated reaches of Crete’s mountains, occurring at altitudes exceeding 1,200 meters, coupled with winds reaching velocities of up to 8 Beaufort, as outlined by meteorological projections.

Meteorologist Giorgos Tsatrafillias has provided insights into the forthcoming weather conditions. He forecasts a continuation of low temperatures, foreseeing snowfall at lower elevations. “The prevailing low temperatures will persist until Sunday,” he stated.

Nevertheless, a significant temperature decline of up to 8 degrees is expected, with snowfall projected at lower altitudes in Pelion, Evia, Boeotia, and Attica (300-400 meters), extending to Peloponnese and Fthiotida up to 700 meters. Moreover, snowfall is anticipated in the mountainous regions of Crete.

Saturday will witness the perpetuation of wintry scenes in Crete, marked by heavy downpours, storms, and snowfall reaching altitudes of 800 meters, accompanied by winds gusting up to 7 Beaufort.

As Sunday progresses, the weather phenomena will gradually subside, paving the way for a gradual improvement in conditions.

Subsequently, Monday and Tuesday are poised to feature unsettled weather characterized by cloud cover, culminating in a marked amelioration from Wednesday onward, with a noteworthy temperature surge of up to 22 degrees Celsius, heralding the arrival of spring-like conditions.