New Greek Tourism Law Gains Parliamentary Approval

Greek Parliament approves a new tourism law

Focus on enhancing infrastructure and education

Ruling New Democracy party supports, opposition rejects

Sustainable and quality tourism development targeted

Infrastructure and Education Enhancement

On Thursday, Greek legislators passed a significant tourism law aiming to boost infrastructure and education within the sector. The legislation, formally known as the “Enhancement of tourist infrastructure and education; modernization of the framework for the profession of tourist guides and timeshare leases; regulations for tourism bodies, and other provisions for the strengthening of tourism,” received firm backing from the ruling New Democracy party while facing rejection from opposition groups.

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni told parliament that the government remains committed to necessary reforms for sustainable and quality tourism growth. She highlighted a “clear vision” for ensuring Greece’s destinations and tourism offerings’ sustainability, resilience, and competitiveness.

Key Features of the New Law

The new law introduces comprehensive changes to the tourism sector:

Promotion of Greek tourism’s human resource value.

Creation of a modern and efficient business and investment environment.

Development of an enhanced, versatile tourism product.

Introduction of a new governance model for managing and promoting local and regional destinations.

Minister Kefalogianni outlined key provisions, including new guidelines for sustainable development, obtaining environmental permits, managing tourism entities and infrastructure, and an integrated modern regulatory framework for niche tourism. The law also includes regulations for luxury camping sites and strategies to increase berthing spots at tourist ports. Additionally, protections for the profession of tourist guides will be bolstered, incorporating all recommendations from the Panhellenic Tourist Guide Federation (POXEN).

Significantly, the law will also see the hiring of permanent teaching staff at Higher Vocational Training Schools for the first time in two decades. Graduates of Higher Schools of Tourism Education can now enter tourism studies departments at universities without qualifying exams.

Kefalogianni emphasized Greece’s global standing as a top-ten destination, noting a 20% increase in tourist traffic and a 22% rise in receipts between January and April compared to the previous year. This marks a notable achievement for Greek tourism, even beyond the peak season.