Urgent Fire Warning for Crete on July 13, 2024

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection urges the population to take this warning seriously to prevent any potential disasters. By following safety measures, everyone can contribute to protecting Crete from devastating fires.

Very High Fire Risk Predicted

Predicted very high fire risk on Saturday, July 13, 2024

General Secretariat of Civil Protection issues warning

All government agencies, Regions, and Municipalities on alert

Public advised to exercise extreme caution

Alert for Crete

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection, part of the Ministry of Climate Crisis & Civil Protection, has forecast a very high risk of fire (category 4) across the entire region of Crete.

Authorities notify all related government agencies, Regions, and Municipalities to remain on high alert to address potential fire incidents swiftly.

Citizen Guidelines

All citizens are advised to be extra vigilant.

Refrain from outdoor activities that could ignite a fire, including: Burning dry grass and branches Using machines that cause sparks, like circular saws and welding devices Operating outdoor grills Smoking bees Disposing of lit cigarettes carelessly

Reminder: Burning fields is strictly prohibited during fire protection season.

In case of fire, citizens should contact the Fire Service immediately at 199.

More information and detailed self-protection guidelines are available on the General Secretariat of Civil Protection’s website at civilprotection.gov.gr.