Greek Tourism Expecting Record-breaking Numbers in 2024

Greek tourism is experiencing significant growth and is expected to achieve record-breaking numbers in 2024.

According to forecasts, the Greek tourism sector is expected to reach a significant milestone in 2024, with revenues projected to skyrocket to 21 billion euros. A study conducted by the National Bank of Greece (NBG) shows encouraging signs of a strong start to the year, especially in terms of air arrivals. It is expected that there will be a significant increase in growth during the first quarter of 2024.

In addition to the promising NBG report, data from Airdata Tracker of the Greek Tourism Enterprises Association (SETE) indicates a notable increase in the monthly distribution of airline seats during the first quarter of the year:

January saw a 13.9% growth in airline seats compared to the same period last year.

February experienced an 18.4% increase in airline seat distribution.

March boasted a growth rate of 12.8% in airline seat availability.

Greek tourism is thriving, as evidenced by its impressive presence at the renowned ITB 2024 in Berlin. The event attracted a massive crowd of over 100,000 visitors and 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries. Greece’s strong presence at this global tourism event demonstrated GNTO’s proactive approach to establishing partnerships with international tourism organizations. Additionally, Greece’s business tourism industry successfully formed several beneficial collaborations.



The General Secretary of the Greek National Tourism Organization, Dimitris Fragakis, celebrated Greece’s impressive performance at ITB 2024, highlighting the increased interest from European markets and the positive number of bookings for Greece’s popular destinations soon. Fragakis commended the collaborative efforts to establish a strong foundation for future growth and expressed optimism about the outlook for tourism in 2024.



Fragakis predicts an early start to the season and a possible increase in tourism during autumn. This positive outlook is supported by strategic partnerships with significant players like Emirates and Mastercard’s Innovation Hub. According to industry estimates and Panhellenic Federation of Hoteliers President Iannis Hatzis, Greece is gaining increasing recognition in the global tourism industry. The significant increase in pre-bookings suggests a promising season ahead.



Greek destinations such as Crete, Rhodes, Kos, and Corfu are expected to be the most visited in 2024. Among these, Kos has seen a significant increase in scheduled flights, with traditional markets from England and Germany showing strong interest. With the start of the upcoming tourist season, flights to Kos will begin in late March, signalling the island’s entrance into the vibrant tourism scene.



Nikos Chalkiadakis, President of the Hoteliers Association of Heraklion, highlights the exciting opportunities and increasing number of advance bookings for Crete. However, Cretan entrepreneurs are feeling apprehensive about the uncertain future of travel organizer FTI.



Alexandros Angelopoulos stressed the financial challenges faced by European households, suggesting the need for hotels to develop innovative offerings to stimulate demand in this ever-changing tourism landscape. With the current uncertainties surrounding major tour operators, Angelopoulos maintains a cautious yet optimistic outlook, aiming to achieve in 2024 the same level of success as in the previous year.



With the enchantment of Greek island getaways captivating travellers, mainland destinations such as Karpenisi are eager to establish their unique identity, inviting European explorers to discover Greece’s lesser-known treasures. With mainland Greece striving for greater recognition, there is a sense of optimism surrounding Evia. Theodoris Roumeliotis is pleased with the promising start to the season, thanks to increased bookings from Balkan countries and the success of social tourism initiatives.



The Greek tourism industry is buzzing with excitement for 2024 as they strategically aim to draw in tourists from all over the world. With its stunning grand island resorts and iconic destinations like Costa Navarino, Greece is once again ready to captivate visitors with its breathtaking beauty and genuine hospitality.

