Help Save a “Living Legend” of Crete

Europe’s oldest hunting breed is in danger of becoming extinct if action is not taken.

The editors at Argophilia Travel News and the Cretan Hound Club are asking for help to save a unique dog breed from almost certain extinction. The Cretan Hound (Kritikos Lagonikos) is a dog breed some experts say is 6,000 years old. It is considered a living legend of Crete Island and Greece. The hounds are at risk because of a new mandatory sterilization law passed by the Greek government. Owners and breeders urgently need any help that is offered.

Preserved for untold centuries, they were even saved from an Ottoman Era campaign to eradicate them in order to starve the Cretans out. These rare dogs number less than 400, with even fewer being prime specimens of the breed. Evolved from original companion/hunting stock as far back as Neolithic times, the dogs are a rare combination of sight and scent hound. Owing to their greyhound-like speed and unequalled agility, they are considered the finest hare-hunting breed on Earth. Fewer than 40 of these endangered canines are actually prime breeding stock, so it’s vital that the key breeders are supported in their efforts.

The only way (currently) for amateur breeders to avoid sterilising their dogs is to register a DNA sample with the authorities. The cost, including all fees, is about 200 euros per dog. To donate, please click the WhyDonate link here, or on the image above. 100% of your generous support will go toward the required DNA testing of these dogs.

If everyone reading this post could at least like or share the fundraiser via Facebook or other social media channels or email a friend, then one of the world’s oldest and most magical dog breeds can be helped to survive in a world where nature is receding.

Readers can find out more about these fantastic dogs by visiting the Cretan Hound Club – Όμιλος Κρητικού Λαγωνικου website, or their Facebook pages here.