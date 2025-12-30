Greek thermal tourism is shifting from medical treatment to wellness and leisure

Younger visitors are driving demand for short, experience-based stays

Travel now peaks in autumn, winter, and spring

Loutraki emerges as a leading model for modern thermal destinations

Infrastructure upgrades, culture, and sea access redefine the experience

Greek thermal tourism is quietly changing pace—and character. Once associated mainly with therapeutic visits and older age groups, the sector is now transforming into a wellness-driven, experience-based form of tourism that increasingly attracts younger travelers seeking relaxation, short escapes, and thematic travel beyond the summer season.

This shift was highlighted during the conference “Thermalism and Destinations: The Next Day of Greek Thermal Tourism”, held as part of the 12th Athens International Tourism and Culture Expo at the Zappeion.

A Sector in Transition

According to Markos Danas, Secretary General of the Greek Association of Thermal Springs, Greece’s thermal sector is entering a phase of substantive transformation.

Greece currently counts:

750 natural hot water springs

85 officially recognized thermal springs

32 licensed thermal facilities

Around 1 million annual tickets are sold at thermal centers

What is changing is not the resource, but the visitor.

Thermal tourists today are generally younger, travel outside the peak summer months, stay one to three days, and seek experiences rather than treatments. Cleanliness, modern wellness services, quality food, flexible bookings, and curated experience packages now matter as much as the water itself.

Visitors want:

Different water temperatures and “playful” water experiences

Wellness treatments and relaxation zones

Photo-friendly spaces and social media presence

Destinations that combine spa time with culture, gastronomy, and nature

This shift is also reshaping how thermal destinations communicate and position themselves internationally.

Loutraki as a Case Study in Reinvention

At the center of this transformation stands Loutraki, a destination that has steadily increased its visitor numbers while redefining its identity.

According to Anastasios Sakellariou, Deputy Mayor of Tourism for Loutraki–Perachora–Agioi Theodoroi, the tourism season has expanded significantly:

“Visitors now arrive from March through November.”

This extension reflects changing travel patterns and the success of repositioning Loutraki as a year-round destination.

Rising Numbers and International Appeal

Loutraki’s momentum is reflected in visitor data from the local information kiosk:

14,000 visitors in April 2025

15,631 visitors in September 2025

A 56% increase compared to the same months in 2024

Despite losses from the Russian market, international demand remains strong. The gap has been filled by travelers from:

The United States

France

Spain

Germany

Poland

Athens remains Loutraki’s largest source of visitors, reinforcing the destination’s role as a short-break escape close to the capital.

Wellness, Culture, and the Sea

Loutraki has consciously invested in a three-part identity: wellness, culture, and sea.

The destination benefits from:

A beach located directly within the city

An extended coastline including Schinos, Perachora, Agioi Theodoroi, and Isthmia

Thermal facilities integrated into everyday urban life

Cultural assets ranging from a high-level philharmonic orchestra to gastronomy festivals and sports tourism

This blend allows visitors to combine spa experiences with coastal walks, cultural events, and outdoor activities—without seasonal pressure.

Investing in the Next Phase

The municipal thermal facilities, Loutraki Thermal Spa, continue to receive targeted investments in infrastructure and services, with further upgrades planned for 2026.

At the same time, the municipality is completing:

The regeneration of the seafront

A unified coastal leisure axis extending to the Loutraki waterfalls

The transformation of the historic Springs Building into an interactive thermal water museum

Equally important is the collaboration between the municipality, the Chamber of Commerce, and local tourism businesses, operating as a single planning and vision hub.

As Sakellariou explains:

“Our goal is for Loutraki to be established as the wellness and thermal destination of Greece—a living, welcoming place where water, culture, and people coexist in harmony.”

News in Greek: Ο νέος χάρτης του ιαματικού τουρισμού – Το Λουτράκι σε τροχιά ανάπτυξης