Greece proposes amendments to legally mandate that AI serve human freedom and social prosperity.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis emphasizes safeguarding future generations from algorithmic risks.

The package includes mandatory school extensions, expanded postal voting, and a ban on retroactive taxes.

Building on a post-crisis tech surge, the state seeks to balance efficiency with democratic oversight.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stepped forward with a vision that feels part philosophy, part survival tactic: a constitutional amendment to tether artificial intelligence to the service of the individual. In a world where algorithms often operate in the shadows of private boardrooms, Greece is attempting to etch human agency into its foundational law.

Mitsotakis addressed his party with the gravity of a man looking decades down the line. This revision isn’t merely about administrative tweaks; it is an effort to curate the world that will eventually host the next generation. By declaring that AI must serve freedom and mitigate risk, the state is drawing a line in the digital sand, ensuring that the “great revolution” of our era does not outpace citizens’ rights.

A Broad Vision for a Modern State

The proposed changes reach far beyond the digital realm, touching the very fabric of Greek civic life. The government is pushing for a shift in how democracy and education function, ensuring the state remains agile and fair.

Education: Mandatory schooling would jump from nine to 11 years.

Mandatory schooling would jump from nine to 11 years. Civic Access: Postal voting is set for a significant expansion.

Postal voting is set for a significant expansion. Fiscal Stability: A new ban on retroactive taxation aims to provide long-term economic certainty.

A new ban on retroactive taxation aims to provide long-term economic certainty. Environmental Focus: Reforms will address the climate crisis and the management of vital water resources.

From Crisis to Innovation

It has been eight years since Greece emerged from the shadow of its financial crisis, and the transformation has been stark. The country has pivoted from a laggard to a digital enthusiast. Today, a unified government platform handles the complexities of modern life—from the somber reality of a divorce to the Sunday thrill of a soccer match ticket.

However, this rapid adoption has brought a new set of anxieties. Constitutional experts warn that private tech platforms now wield power that rivals public oversight. Evripidis Stylianidis, leading the revision, views these changes as necessary guardrails. In his view, protecting human rights in daily life now requires a legal framework that can withstand the pressure of international tech trends.

The Path to Ratification

This is not a swift process. Altering the constitution in Greece requires a marathon of votes across two successive parliaments, demanding a degree of cross-party consensus that is rare in modern politics. Yet, the push continues, following a recent proposal to ban social media for those under 16—a move designed to nudge the European Union toward stricter digital protections.