Thessaloniki Buses Get Smart Passenger Counting on 100 OASTH Vehicles

Which bus routes in Thessaloniki carry the most passengers? At which stops do the highest numbers of boardings occur? How many people travel on each line, and at what hours? And how many passengers actually validate a ticket?

Answers to these long-standing questions will soon come from a new digital passenger-counting system, set to begin operations on 100 buses operated by OASTH (Thessaloniki Urban Transport Organization) in the new year. The system is part of the broader digital transformation of Thessaloniki’s public transport, which also includes the rollout of electronic ticketing and upgraded telematics.

How the System Works

The passenger-counting technology is designed to accurately record how many passengers board and exit each bus, at every stop and on every route. Sensors have been installed at the bus doors and use advanced automated technology to count passengers without recording faces or personal data.

This allows OASTH to gather reliable, real-time information on passenger flows across the city.

What the Data Will Change

The collected data will help OASTH:

Adjust bus schedules based on actual demand

Deploy vehicles more efficiently across routes

Reduce overcrowding during peak hours

improve overall service quality

For the first time, the organization will have documented data on total ridership and ticket evasion, areas that have previously relied largely on estimates.

Coverage Across all Thessaloniki Routes

The 100 buses equipped with the system will operate across all OASTH routes, on different days and at various times, ensuring that data reflects the full range of neighborhoods and travel patterns in Thessaloniki.

Combined with electronic ticketing and telematics, the passenger-counting system is part of an integrated smart fleet management platform designed to modernize Thessaloniki’s urban bus network and align it with contemporary European public transport standards.