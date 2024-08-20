Greek Ferries Offer Rough Sailing and Stinky Toilets This Season

This summer in Greece is extremely hot, and the effects are felt everywhere, including aboard island ferries. State broadcaster ERT reported yesterday that a passenger aboard a ferry headed from Crete to Athens lost his cool over a toilet situation. According to the report, the passenger assaulted a crewmember over an issue with the ship’s toilet(s).

ERT also reported that another passenger came to the aid of the crewmember being assailed, but the incident only got worse. The ship continued on its route to Athens despite the incident, and the police were not brought into the situation.

In another incident, the captain of one of the Island ferries was arrested and later fired for leaving port in gale-force winds when the last car was attempting to drive aboard. This mishap at Port Gavrio (Andros) was recorded on video (below).

GMC News footage of the Andros incident involving Saos Ferries. The ship’s master has been dismissed and the operations of the ship suspended until further investigation.

Some may recall how a Blue Star Ferries crewmember pushed a passenger overboard as the ship pulled away from the dock in Heraklion. Back in September 2023, a prosecutor brought criminal charges against an island ferry captain and three of his crew over the death of a passenger trying to jump on board as it departed, pushed back into the sea.

Looking at one ferry lines’ Tripadvisor reviews, it seems like this August is rude crew, stinky toilet season. Blue Star Ferries has more reviewers rating the cruise line “terrible” than in any other category from excellent to poor. Many passengers aboard these ferries (including Minoan Lines) reported torturous journeys and conditions.