Kimolos Island Beach Votes World’s Best

The Cycladic Island of Kimolos was recently given the distinction of having the world’s cleanest beaches and clearest waters. The Island, which was a battlefield between Ancient Athens, the ruler of the island, and Sparta, the ruler of Milos, is a lesser-known touristic gem than its neighbour Milos. Prassa Beach, which won the world’s best award, is a breathtaking spectacle in the North of the island.

Located in the Southwest Cyclades in the Aegean, Kimolos is just North of larger and more famous Milos. The most recent accolade of “world’s best” is from a huge survey conducted by Florida Panhandle travel agency. Kimolos’ crystal clear calm and shallow blue-green waters, and all-white coarse sand, give the island a halo adorning an idyllic paradise.

The “world’s best” accolade specifically mentions Prassa (Agios Georgios) Beach (Instagram above and below) lies in a protected cove in the extreme Northeast of the Island. Visitors to the beach describe the experience as breathtaking, which, as you can see, is not a far stretch.

Other wonderful beaches and attractions on this beautiful Greek isle include the Castle of Kimolos, The Cathedral of Panagia Odighitria in the Chorio, Elephant Beach, the fascinating Skiadi Rock formation, the Archaeological Museum and Folk and Maritime Museum, the nearby Island Polyaigos, and the submerged ancient city of Kimolos.

Getting to Kimolos

Kimolos can be reached by ferry or smaller boats from the port of Piraeus. The trip usually takes about 7 – 8 hours, but the passage is and adventure in and of itself. Kimolos can also be reached by ferry boat from Milos at a cost of between 2.40€ per adult and 13.00€ for cars over 4.5 meters in length. Milos has an airport with 3-4 flights from Athens daily.