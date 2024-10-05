Argophilia

Greek Ferries Strike on October 22-23

- October 5th, 2024 11:34 am

Greener seas ahead: Greece aims to commit €2 million to transform its ferry fleet

  • Greek ferries will remain docked from October 22 to 23 due to a 24-hour strike;
  • Strike prompted by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO);
  • Key demands include a 12% wage increase and better work conditions;
  • Ongoing dispute with Greek Shipowners Association for Passenger Ships (SEEN).

Ferry services across Greece will come to a standstill on October 22 and 23 due to a planned 48-hour strike. Announced by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO), the protest aims to address unresolved wage issues and unsatisfactory working conditions in the maritime sector.

Seamen are advocating for a 12% salary increase against rising living costs. They emphasize that while the shipping industry enjoys higher profits, workers have yet to receive corresponding benefits, adding to their financial strains.

The federation also challenges practices that have turned many sailors into “seasonal employees.” Numerous ferries and high-speed vessels operate for only four months yearly, impacting job stability.

Negotiations with the Greek Shipowners Association for Passenger Ships (SEEN) have stalled. The association has yet to engage in talks over the matters triggering the strike.

“Safe maritime transport relies on seafarers having clearly defined rights,” PNO representatives assert.

Greece Ferry Strike: What You Need to Know

  • Check the status of ferry tickets for the planned strike days
  • Contact travel agents or local port offices for guidance
  • Monitor updates for potential changes in ferry schedules

Note that hoteliers all over Greece will join the 24-hour strike in the Catering and Tourism sector scheduled for October 23, 2024, by the Panhellenic Federation of Workers in Food Service and Tourism (POEET).

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

