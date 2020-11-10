Greek Authorities Report 2,917 New Coronavirus Cases and 29 Fatalities

Pin 0 Shares

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced two thousand nine hundred and seventeen (2,917) new coronavirus cases in the country, 27 of which were detected after checks at the country’s gateways. The total number of infections is 49,807, of which 54.5% are men.

One hundred and eighty-seven (187) patients whose median age is 66 years, remain intubated. 90.4% of them have an underlying health issue or are 70 years of age or older. Three hundred and ten (310) patients have been discharged from the ICUs and 29 people have died due to the coronavirus, which brings the total number of victims to 702.

Source: ERT