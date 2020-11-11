GNTO Presents Future Alternative Tourism Value to Scandinavia

Pin 0 Shares

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) was in Scandinavia recently showing off alternative forms of tourism the country has to offer. From Greece’s magnificent hot springs to gastronomy, the GNTO put forth the best at Malmö and Gothenburg.

With a new COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, Greece’s PR campaigning for 2021 might actually pay off now. And if GNTOs Pavlos Mourmas’ presentations on the potential of ideal tourism year-round are genuine, a new era for Greece as a sought after destination may be at hand.

The presentation in Göteborg, which was held in the tower-fortress Skansen Kronan the 17th century – GNTO photo

According to the news, tour operators and tourism sector entrepreneurs from both cities were present to enjoy a live Greek music program, while both were broadcast via live streaming and social media.