Torrential Rains Cause Severe Flooding Across Much of Crete

Here on Crete, heavy flooding due to torrential rains have damaged roads, flooded hundreds of homes, and swept cars into the sea. Authorities cautioned that the worst damage was done in an around the capital of Heraklion. So far, the seaside resort of Malia seems to be the hardest hit.

Schools have been closed on account of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, but officials are asking that citizens stay indoors if possible. Some residents of villages in the prefecture even had to seek refuge on their roof to avoid being swept away by flooding. The Instagram from SBM Tennis above shows how the rainwaters are inundating everything. Even the olive harvest has been put on hold on account of flooding, as you can see below from Zorba’s Island.

This is the third time in the last 30 days the region has been hit by heavy rainstorms. More rain is expected through Friday morning, according to meteorologists.

Crete region officials are reporting no injuries so far, but it’s clear that many sections of the island’s roads have been damaged already.