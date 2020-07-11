Greece to Open First Underwater Museum in Alonissos

Pin 0 Shares

Greece is ready to open its first underwater museum beginning in August. The park, located off the coast of Alonissos Island in the western Aegean, will show-off the stunning marine life and a historic wreck off of Pertistera Islet.

According to the news from ekathimerini, the site will be open to tours from licensed guides from August 3rd until October 2nd. The part will let amateur divers explore the 5th century BC wreck which carried a cargo of hundreds of amphoras of wine.

The site is blessed with a wealth of archaeological treasures and incredibly rich sea life resulting from the area’s protected status as a marine park. The Peristera dive site is regarded as one of the most interesting in all of Greece.

The underwater museum is run by the Ministry of Culture, which also has an information center in the main town of Alonissos, affords visitors information about Peristera and its famous wreck thanks to a virtual reality tour.

Known for its natural beauty and amazing beaches, Alonissos island is arguably one of the most beautiful of the Greek islands of the Sporades