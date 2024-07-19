Evoy and Platypus Craft Partner to Innovate in Ecotourism

Evoy and Platypus Craft have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at transforming the marine tourism industry. This collaboration promises to set a new benchmark in ecotourism through the integration of zero-emission, semi-submersible boats. The two companies have formalized their relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signalling a shared commitment to ocean conservation and sustainable innovation.

Platypus Craft plans to use twin Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp electric motor systems in its Yacht Edition model, which is expected to debut on the water by early 2025. These boats are designed to minimize environmental impact while offering a unique marine exploration experience. The semi-submersible design includes a basket that lowers five passengers below the water surface, allowing them to experience underwater life up close without needing diving certifications.

Semi-submersible boat features:

Catamaran Hulls: Enhanced stability and smooth navigation.

Enhanced stability and smooth navigation. Submersible Basket: Allows passengers to observe marine life like rays, dolphins, and coral reefs.

Allows passengers to observe marine life like rays, dolphins, and coral reefs. Breathing Mechanism: Simple and user-friendly, removing the need for diving gear.

Evoy’s electric motor systems contribute significantly to preserving marine environments. They operate without emitting pollutants, thereby preventing fuel slicks and bilge water contamination. Additionally, the nearly silent operation of these motors reduces noise pollution, ensuring a tranquil experience for both passengers and marine life.

Performance specifications:

Battery Power: 63 kW each, delivering top speeds of 25 knots.

63 kW each, delivering top speeds of 25 knots. Cruising Speed: 15 knots above water.

15 knots above water. Submersible Speed: 3-5 knots, optimal for close observation over 30-80 nautical miles.

Leif Stavøstrand, Co-founder and CEO of Evoy highlighted the importance of merging their powerful electric systems with Platypus Craft’s innovative boat design to create an unforgettable and eco-friendly marine exploration experience. Platypus Craft’s Founder and CEO, Franois-Alexandre Bertrand, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the value of this partnership in setting new standards for marine tourism.

Evoy and Platypus Craft are united in their mission to revolutionize marine tourism while protecting ocean ecosystems. Their joint efforts will enable enthusiasts to explore aquatic wonders responsibly, fostering a deeper connection between humanity and marine life. This collaboration has the potential to make lasting, positive impacts on our planet’s oceans, reshaping how marine exploration is conducted.