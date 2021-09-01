Crete In the Summer of 2021: A Strained Paradise Is Still Paradise

Share Pin 0 Shares

I was browsing Instagram using the #hashtag ‘#creteisland, and now I cannot be rerilect in my duty to share the wonderful people, the amazing shares, and the backdrop of a true Garden of Eden. Crete 2021 may be the strangest tourism year ever, but it’s nice to know that paradise will always be paradise.

Let’s start at Kourtaliotiko Gorge, located about 22km south of Rethymno. This natural wonder is about 3km, long and affords trekkers a unique experienced. It’s huge cliffs reach a height of 600 meters, and sport a myriad of caves, where significant fauna species live. At the end of the gorge, the spectacular palm forest at Preveli punctuate one of Crete’s most amazing natural wonders. The share below from Melina reminds us that mermaids gravitate to Crete.

Carrying on with our mermaid motif, Crete has more hidden secrets than any book can hold. Many people know about Seitan Limania Beach, but not so many have found the private little spots that line the coast nearby. Erasol Travel shared this provocative place otherwise known as Stefanou beach, which sits about 22 km east and north of old town Chania. The beach is in a remote area about 2km east of the village Chordaki, at the east side of Akrotiri Cape. As for the tiny cove where this mermaid is relaxing, I will not divulge her secrete. You’ll have to visit and find this spot yourself.

This next share is just beautiful, and does not need much of an introduction. I will just put some words here to make the report a little more visually perfect. Anastasia Soroka has somehow captured a timeless truth about Greece, and Crete. Once you visit here a part of you remains when you leave. This is by some ancient design of the gods, I am convinced. It seems, Zeus and the others wanted everyone to be a little bit Greek, and especially a little Cretan. The flag, I have found, is the most beautiful in the world. Yes, even more beautiful than my stars and stripes. It’s something to do with God.

I’ll wager no one reading this (except my archaeologist pals) will have ever heard of a place called Mochlos. Well, a well hidden secret of Crete is the places where the ancients still wisper secrets on the Cretan Sea under a starlit sky. Mochlos, which was a Minoan harbor town once, is tucked away off the beaten path on Crete’s northeast shore. Here’s a preview of what you can expect to find there. Mochlos is a traditional village, located 48km east of Agios Nikolaos and 35km west of Sitia. Thanks for this one Mary. BTW, the fish here are fantastic!

Yes, it’s really that color and that clear. The Libyan Sea off Sweetwater Beach in Crete’s south is amazing. The stunning 600 meter high cliffs behind this beach, the fact you can only get there by boat, make this a part of paradise you must not miss. It’s called Sweetwater (Glykanera) because spring water can be found just below the surface of the fine pebbles of the beach. You can dig down a bit and drink the purest water you ever tasted. Thanks for this one Dimitris.

Crete is not all beaches and Eden-like gorges, the share below of Moni Chrysoskalitissas Monastery reveals but one of hundreds of such dreamy places on the island. In the area surrounding the monastery, archaeologists have found proof of human existence here as far back as Neolithic times. The 17th century religious monastery gets its name from one of the ninety steps leading up to the main building. This step is said to be golden (χρυσός – chrysos in Greek) and visible only to devout Christians. If you travel to Elafonisi, the monastery is a place you must visit.

Okay, I started and continued with the mermaid theme. I even threw in some iconic religious value. So it only seems fair to end this post with some food. Crete, as you may already know, is the home of the world famous Cretan Diet, said to be the healthiest in the world. While this salad is not strictly Cretan, it is characteristic of the amazing gastronomy you’ll find here. Thanks Asterion Suites & Spa for this one.