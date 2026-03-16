Greece Pushes Digital Overhaul for Yachting Industry

The Greek government is preparing a new round of regulatory changes for the yachting sector, focusing on digital tools, tax clarity, and simplified procedures, as the country seeks to keep pace with growing competition in Mediterranean maritime tourism.

The proposals were discussed during the 5th Panhellenic Yachting Congress in Athens, where officials and industry representatives reviewed the next steps toward modernizing a sector that is increasingly important to Greece’s tourism economy.

One of the main initiatives is the creation of a unified digital platform for marinas, enabling yacht owners and charter companies to check berth availability and make reservations in real time nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the system is intended to:

simplify marina management

improve transparency in berth allocation

reduce paperwork for charter operators

make trip planning easier for foreign visitors

If implemented as planned, the platform would bring Greece closer to the digital service standards already used in other major yachting destinations.

VAT clarification seen as a step toward stable rules

Another issue discussed at the congress was the tax framework for recreational boats, which has long been one of the sector’s most confusing areas.

A recent memorandum from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) confirmed that VAT on the private use of recreational vessels is set at 13 percent, a clarification welcomed by professionals who say unclear rules have caused problems in the past.

Industry representatives noted that predictable taxation is essential for attracting investment, especially as Greece competes with countries such as Italy, Croatia, and Turkey for charter activity.

The Congress also examined the need for broader regulatory changes, including:

simpler licensing procedures

stronger control of illegal chartering

faster administrative approvals

more stable tax policies

Digital monitoring tools introduced in recent years, including e-Charter, e-Immobility, and e-Idle, are expected to remain central to the government’s efforts to reduce bureaucracy while increasing oversight.

Pressure to strengthen the Greek flag in commercial yachting

Participants at the congress also raised concerns about the relatively low number of commercial recreational vessels registered under the Greek flag.

Industry groups argued that incentives are needed to make Greek registration more attractive, warning that excessive complexity can push operators to register in other countries with more flexible rules.

Officials acknowledged the issue and said future reforms will aim to:

improve the competitiveness of the Greek registry

support professional charter operators

protect legitimate businesses from unfair competition

The discussion also included proposals for improved training programs and specialized education for yachting professionals, considered necessary for the long-term development of the sector.

As maritime tourism continues to grow worldwide, the government and industry agree on one point: without faster procedures, clearer rules, and better digital infrastructure, Greece risks losing part of a market it should naturally dominate.