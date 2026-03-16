Israeli Luxury Resort Plan for Kalamata Enters Public Consultation

A large-scale tourism investment worth €136.5 million has entered public consultation, marking the next step toward developing a luxury resort complex in the coastal zone of Kalamata, southern Greece.

The project, published by Enterprise Greece, is under evaluation for inclusion in the country’s Strategic Investments framework. This status enables accelerated licensing and special planning incentives for projects deemed important to national development.

The proposal is submitted by IDM Kalamata Single-Member S.A., a company linked to the Israeli investment group IDM Capital, which has more than three decades of experience in real estate across Europe and the United States. The group was founded by businessman Pinhas Sarfati, whose portfolio includes projects in Germany, Central Europe, and major US markets such as New York and Manhattan.

The consultation process will remain open until March 21, 2026.

Five-star hotel, villas, and seaside facilities planned

The development is planned in the Bournia area, on the western side of Kalamata’s beachfront, covering approximately 205,743 square meters of coastal land.

According to the investment dossier, the total buildable area will reach nearly 39,700 square meters, and the complex will include:

5-star hotel with about 140 rooms

248 luxury residences

Restaurants and hospitality facilities

Wellness and spa infrastructure

Sports and recreation facilities

Small-scale commercial uses

Green spaces and outdoor leisure areas

Mild-impact marine activity facilities

The design concept follows the model of an integrated holiday destination, combining hotel services with private residences that may function either as second homes or as part of the tourist rental market.

This type of mixed development has become increasingly common in Greece, particularly in regions aiming to attract visitors with higher spending capacity.

Strategic investment status and fast-track licensing are requested

The developer has applied for the project to be included in the Strategic Investments regime, requesting the preparation of a Special Spatial Development Plan for Strategic Investments (ESCHASE), which allows flexible zoning and faster approval procedures.

The proposal also includes:

use of fast-track licensing procedures

possible concession of beach and shoreline use

supporting infrastructure works required for the operation of the complex

Such provisions are typical for large tourism projects in Greece, where the government aims to reduce delays that have historically slowed major investments.

Part of the wider tourism expansion in Messinia

According to the investment file, the project is expected to create at least:

75 permanent full-time jobs

additional employment during construction

The development forms part of a broader wave of investments in the Peloponnese tourism sector, where luxury resorts and residential tourism projects have increased steadily over the past decade.

Messinia, especially the Kalamata area, is gradually positioning itself as a destination for high-end tourism developments, combining hotels, private villas, and large-scale resort infrastructure for international buyers and visitors.

For Greece’s tourism industry, such projects are seen as a way to extend the season, increase revenue per visitor, and reduce dependence on mass tourism — while raising ongoing debate about land use, coastal protection, and the long-term balance between development and environment.