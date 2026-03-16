In the latest entry from the Department of Things Nobody Asked For, the tourism industry is now promoting a €29 notebook designed to help visitors remember their trip to Greece.

Yes. A notebook.

Called “My Little Book of Memories”, the product is marketed as a premium travel keepsake meant to capture the emotions, flavors, landscapes, and life-changing moments of a Greek holiday — presumably in case the traveler somehow forgot to take photos, videos, selfies, reels, TikToks, drone shots, or the usual 700 pictures of the same sunset.

According to the description, the book allows visitors to “relive their journey long after they return home,” which is interesting because most people already do that for free by opening their phone gallery.

Hotels and travel agencies are encouraged to offer the book as a parting gift, a welcome-package addition, or a souvenir for guests who apparently need structured guidance to remember they went to the beach.

The book also promises complete creative freedom, which is reassuring, because nothing says freedom like guided prompts and pre-printed categories.

According to the description, travelers can use special Photo and Notes pages to add tickets, maps, sketches, and personal reflections, turning the notebook into a fully personalized Greek memory archive.

This is particularly helpful for visitors who might otherwise struggle to remember their holiday without physical evidence, such as a boarding pass from Santorini or a receipt from a beach bar in Mykonos.

The idea, we are told, is to create something unique and meaningful. Which is admirable.

Although most tourists already do this naturally — it is called keeping the ticket in your pocket, the map in your bag, and the memories in your head, all at no additional charge.

Still, for €29, you now have the official version.

Carefully curated questions so you don’t forget you ate souvlaki

What makes the book special, we are told, is that it is inspired by the Greek experience, with prompts designed to help travelers reflect on the deep emotional meaning of their vacation.

Instead of simply writing whatever they want, guests are guided through sections such as:

Destinations

Sights and attractions

Food and drinks

Activities and experiences

People they met

Nothing says authentic travel like filling out a questionnaire about tzatziki.

The book promises to help visitors record the moments that defined their trip, including the food they loved, the villages they visited, and the conversations they do not want to forget — which sounds suspiciously like what every human being has been doing naturally since the invention of memory.

Your adventure, written by you, sold to you for €29

The product is described as a premium souvenir for discerning travelers, complete with prompts, rating sections, photo pages, and space for notes.

In other words, you pay €29 to write your own story in a notebook someone else printed.

The marketing slogan says: “It is your Greek adventure, written by you.”

Exactly.

Written by you.

Paid by you.

Sold to you.

At this point, one might reasonably ask whether the next step is charging tourists extra for remembering things at all.

A tangible container for your joy for only €29

Just in case the idea of paying for your own memories was not convincing enough, the promotional text goes even further, explaining why every tourist should proudly keep a copy of “My Little Book of Memories” on their bookshelf.

We are told the book is not just paper.

It is “a tangible container for your joy, your discoveries, and your deepest connections made in Greece.”

Which raises an interesting question:

If the joy is yours, the discoveries are yours, and the memories are yours… why is the container €29?

The answer lies in the magic of writing things down, because the brochure also promises that putting a moment on paper will allow you to relive the warmth of the Greek sunset whenever you want.

This will come as surprising news to the millions of people who have been reliving sunsets perfectly well using photos, videos, and basic human memory since the invention of sunsets.

No batteries, no login, no common sense required

Another selling point is the fact that the book is completely analog.

No logins. No batteries. No scrolling.

Yes, it is called a notebook.

This revolutionary technology has existed for several centuries, but only now has it been upgraded into a premium Greek souvenir.

The marketing proudly explains that your memories will always be ready on your bookshelf or coffee table, which sounds comforting. However, most people already keep their travel memories in albums, on phones, or in conversations, without needing a specially branded reminder that they once ate grilled fish on an island.

Finally, a way to tell your friends you went to Greece

The book is also promoted as the perfect storytelling tool because, apparently, showing photos is no longer enough.

Stop showing endless photo galleries.

Instead, guests are encouraged to present their handwritten vacation diary to friends and family, turning a simple holiday into a carefully documented emotional archive.

The idea becomes even more ambitious when the text suggests that every family member should fill in their own journal, so everyone can compare how they experienced the same trip.

Nothing strengthens family bonding like sitting around the table reading aloud what everyone wrote about the same hotel buffet.

Pen not included

Of course, the book itself is only the beginning.

Since the whole experience depends on writing down your memories, one small detail remains unclear:

how much will the pen cost?

Because if the notebook is €29, one assumes the proper writing instrument cannot be just any pen from the hotel reception. Perhaps a premium Greek sunset edition ballpoint will be required, preferably sold next to the book for another €12, so the memory can be recorded with the appropriate level of authenticity.

After all, you cannot expect to preserve the spirit of the Aegean using a free biro from the check-out desk.

At this rate, remembering your vacation may soon cost more than the vacation itself.

Archival paper is strong enough to survive the nostalgia.

Finally, the product promises keepsake-quality, with thick paper, durable binding, and materials designed to withstand the test of time.

Which is reassuring, because if you are going to pay €29 to remember your own vacation, the notebook should at least survive longer than the tan.

The description proudly states that the book is built to endure nostalgia, a claim that may be true. However, most Greek memories survive perfectly well without archival-grade paper.

Still, for those who feel their holiday is not complete until it is printed, structured, rated, categorized, and placed on a coffee table, the solution is here.

All you need is a pen, a sunset, and €29.

Yes, this is the book you are supposed to pay for

To be clear, this is not some leather-bound collector’s journal or handmade artisan notebook from a mountain village in Epirus.

This is the actual product being promoted as a premium Greek travel keepsake—a small, cheerful notebook with a column, a camera, a suitcase, and the reassuring promise that your memories will finally become real once they are written inside.

It looks exactly like something you would expect to cost €7.90 in a souvenir shop next to postcards and fridge magnets.

Instead, the suggested price is €29, which apparently includes the emotional value of the sunset, the philosophy of philoxenia, and the deep personal transformation that comes from filling in guided questions about what you ate on Tuesday.

The cover does say “My Little Book of Memories from Greece.”

And that is true.

It is little. It is a book. And if you buy it, it will definitely become a memory.