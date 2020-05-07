Intensive Covid-19 Testing Continues for Greece Arrivals

Pin 12 Shares

According to the Secretary-General of Civil Protection, Vassilis Papageorgiou intensive inspections for the coronavirus continue for those arriving in Greece from abroad. All airline passengers have to pass diagnostic tests and be placed under a 14-day quarantine.

Mr. Papageorgiou says that so far more than 5,000 flight passengers have been checked and the percentage of those who tested positive is less than 2%. He also told reporters that operations at the Civil Protection Center are in full swing at the integral mechanism responsible for crisis management. In a recent interview, Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias had this to say:

“The issue of tracking is very important. I think it is one of the factors that made a difference in our country. Because we immediately implemented a process whereby for each case we can immediately have the person’s high and low-risk contacts. This is how we managed to seal the virus’s dispersal cycles.”

According to a Euronews report, in the last 40 days or more, more than 36,000 people have crossed the Greek border and have been quarantined for 14 days. Of these visitors, some 547 cases were identified and were isolated.

Source: ERT