Greece Tourism Minister Welcomes Germany’s Travel to Greece Stance

Greece’s Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis made an announcement on Friday welcoming Germany’s decision to relax travel restrictions to Greece during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The minister told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the move confirms the excellent handling of the health crisis in Greece, which is seeing infection numbers and hospitalizations steadily dropping. Athens has for months now been doing everything possible to get people to travel to Greece in order to rescue the tourism sector.

As of the most recent report from EODY, there were only 248 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the previous 24 hour period. This is way down from numbers in the thousands some weeks ago. According to the report, 14 people died of complications COVID-19 is known to exacerbate. This number is way down, as well, compared to running averages approaching 100 per day previously.

Theoharis has been campaigning worldwide to try and get more tourists to travel to Greece this year. Several initiatives have been launched including a move to get digital nomads to work remotely from Greece destinations.