Greece Reports 2,218 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Greek health authorities have announced 2,218 new cases (PDF) of coronavirus in the past 24-hours. The report also tells of 3 more deaths, and 250 patience in ICUs on ventilators.

The latest numbers from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also tells of 38,317 tests conducted in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate climbing to 5.78%.

According to the report, the incidence rate in places like Mykonos is not going down. The notorious party island had a rate of 266 cases per 100,000 people, which is the highest incidence in Greece.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 539,337 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 13,237 fatalities.