Elia Quality Group Offers Introductory Olive Oil Evaluation Courses

Coming up in September, Elia Quality Group in Crete will conduct a basic course in olive oil sensory evaluation and tasting. The course will be focused on helping industry professionals to gain a deeper understanding of olive oil tasting and sensory analysis.

Beginning September 24th and running through October 4th, the remote seminar via Zoom will train professionals from the agri-food industry, traders and broker of virgin olive oil, producers, chefs and cooks, and other olive oil sector professionals in the theory and practice of oil evaluation.

The Level 1 Course curriculum includes:

Basic principles of olive oil

Sensory Panels and the method of panel testing

Selection and training of assessors

Classification of virgin olive oils (categories and defects)

Participants in this level 1 preliminary course will not need any prior knowledge of the sensory analysis of olive oil to take part. The course director for these sessions will be Irini Kokolaki, who is an expert, quality consultant, international quality judge, and graduate of the University Of Jaen, Spain certified by the International Council of the Olive. Irini speaks English, French, Spanish, and Italian, and is the president of Elia Quality Group. The Zoom course schedule is as follows:

24 September 2021 15:00 pm to 20:00 pm

September 25, 2021 09:00 am – 14:00 pm

October 1, 2021 16:00 pm to 20:00 pm

October 2, 2021 10:00 am – 14:00 pm

Each course participant will receive a tasting kit and olive oil samples. The cost of the 18 hour course is €300. Registration is open until September 5th. For more information interested parties should email: eliaqualitygroup@gmail.com

About Elia Group

Elia Quality Group is a private initiative focused on high quality extra virgin olive oil culture, prododuction, and promotion in Greece and internationally. The center offers consultancy for olive producers, mills, and the overall industry.