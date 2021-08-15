Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 3,270 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The latest report from the National Public Health Organization (EODY) also confirmed 24 COVID-19 related deaths, which brings the total fatalities to 13,206 since the pandemic began.

According to the data, Mykonos Island is still the area with the most incidences per capita. The EODY data shows the notorious party island had a rate of 257 cases for every 100,000 people. Second to Mykonos was the Kea-Kythnos region with an incidence of 204/100,000.

Other areas with high infection rates included Santorini, Naxos, Paros. The situation for Heraklion and Chania on Crete island has improved slightly, and both areas are now coded orange on the impact map of EODY.

Only yesterday, the U.S. Department of State recently assessed and reissued the Travel Advisory for Greece, raising it to Level 4 – Do Not Travel, smashing many hopes that American tourists would lead a stellar end of Summer vacation spurt.