Greece Records Record COVID-19 Cases Over a 24 Hour Period

According to the National Public Health Organization (EODY) Greece has broken yet another record for the most coronavirus cases registered over a 24 hour period.

On Tuesday, 1,259 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections were recorded along with 100 intubated patients for the first time since the pandemic began back in the early Spring.

According to the report, 112 of the new cases are linked to known clusters and 62 are a result of checks at the country’s entry points. The report brings the total of all infections in Greece from the start to 32,752 of which 3,950 related to travel abroad and 12,381 to already known cases.

EODY also announced 12 confirmed deaths to elevated the total fatalities to 593 since the onset of the pandemic. The median age of all the deceased so far was 79 years and 96.1 pct had some underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the total, 225 were women.