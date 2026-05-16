Saharan Dust Surge: A fast-moving barometric low is sweeping desert dust across Greece, peaking early Saturday before clearing out by Sunday morning.

A fast-moving barometric low is sweeping desert dust across Greece, peaking early Saturday before clearing out by Sunday morning. Crete Weather Alert: Expect temporary heavy cloud cover, localized rain, and potential isolated thunderstorms across Crete until midday Saturday, followed by gradual clearing.

Expect temporary heavy cloud cover, localized rain, and potential isolated thunderstorms across Crete until midday Saturday, followed by gradual clearing. Shifting Winds: Winds will blow from the west, shifting south at 4 to 5 Beaufort, occasionally reaching 6 Beaufort, before turning west-northwest by Saturday night.

Winds will blow from the west, shifting south at 4 to 5 Beaufort, occasionally reaching 6 Beaufort, before turning west-northwest by Saturday night. Mild Temperatures: Thermometers across Crete will range between a low of 16°C and a comfortable high of 28°C.

A rapid shift in atmospheric circulation is bringing a wave of Saharan dust across the Greek skies. The phenomenon, driven by the quick passage of a low-pressure system, is tracking across the country. Throughout Saturday, dust concentrations will peak initially in the western regions of Greece before spreading across the rest of the mainland.

The dusty conditions will be short-lived. By Saturday afternoon, the heavy concentrations will become restricted to the southern and eastern parts of the country. Air quality is expected to improve dramatically by the early hours of Sunday, as the dust clears out from these final regions.

Rain and Thunder Precede Clearing in Crete

For residents and visitors in Crete, the barometric low brings a mix of unstable weather conditions. The island faces periods of increased cloud cover accompanied by localized rain showers. There remains a distinct possibility of isolated thunderstorms, which are expected to persist until the midday hours.

Fortunately, the stormy weather will not linger. A gradual and steady improvement in conditions is forecast for the afternoon, clearing the skies for the remainder of the weekend.

Changing Winds and Spring Temperatures

The maritime and coastal areas will experience changing wind patterns over the next twenty-four hours. Winds are starting from western directions, gradually shifting to the south with an intensity of 4 to 5 Beaufort, and occasionally gusting up to 6 Beaufort. As the night approaches, the wind direction will shift once more, settling into a west-northwest trajectory while maintaining the same intensity.

Despite the dust and brief rain, temperatures on the island remain comfortably warm, fluctuating between 16°C and 28°C.