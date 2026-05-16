SAVE THIS: The Emergency Animal Numbers You Need Right Now on Crete

If you are looking at this page, an animal is likely in immediate danger. Do not wait for general emergency operators. Use the direct table below to contact the exact squad you need right now.

The Crete Animal Emergency Master Table

Emergency Type Organization / Unit Phone Number Best For National Abuse Hotline Hellenic Police Headquarters 10410 Reporting active animal abuse, poisoning, or severe neglect nationwide. Heraklion Local Abuse Heraklion Central Command +30 2810 274000 Direct desk dispatch for the Animal Police squad in Heraklion. Chania Local Abuse Chania Central Command +30 28210 25700 Direct desk dispatch for the Animal Police squad in Chania. Rethymno Local Abuse Rethymno Central Command +30 28310 80400 Direct desk dispatch for the Animal Police squad in Rethymno. Trapped / Strays in Danger Hellenic Fire Service 199 Kittens stuck in car engines, animals trapped in wells, or high places. Marine Wildlife Crisis Port Authority (Limenarcheio) 108 Seals, sea turtles, or dolphins injured or harassed in harbors/beaches. Sea Turtle Injury/Stranding ARCHELON Rescue Network +30 6941 511 511 Specialized medical intervention for injured loggerhead (Caretta caretta) turtles.

Critical Action Protocols (Read After Calling)

For Dead Animals on Public Roads: Do not call the police. Contact the local Municipality (Dimos) environmental or cleanliness department for the specific area where the carcass is located. They are legally responsible for sanitation and removal.

Do not call the police. Contact the local environmental or cleanliness department for the specific area where the carcass is located. They are legally responsible for sanitation and removal. For Strays Trapped in Car Engines: If the vehicle owner cannot be found, immediately contact the Fire Service (199) . They possess the specialized extraction tools and consistently respond to domestic animal entrapments.

If the vehicle owner cannot be found, immediately contact the . They possess the specialized extraction tools and consistently respond to domestic animal entrapments. For Active Abuse or Neglect: Use the direct prefecture command numbers in the table above. Explicitly demand the “Tmina Prostasias Zoon” (Animal Protection Department) to bypass general operators and reach the active duty squad.

Submitting Evidence with a Digital Footprint

If you witness a violation—such as individuals harassing wildlife for social media photography or neglecting a tethered animal—do not rely solely on a voice call. Document the scene safely and immediately email the evidence to the General Policing Directorate at genast@astynomia.gr.

By submitting photographic or video evidence directly to this central electronic ledger, the authorities are legally mandated to log the case into the state system and provide a formal progress update within ten days. This eliminates the risk of a local station ignoring your report.