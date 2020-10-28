Weather System “Kirki” Dumps Rain on Most of Greece

Pin 0 Shares

A low-pressure front spawned by the weather system Kirki is already moving east over much of southwest Greece today. The storm system will gradually spread toward the northeast and affecting a large part of the country, according to the Athens National Observatory.

The forecast calls for intense low pressure today, with heavy rain and storms in the Peloponnese, Crete, eastern Central Greece (including Attica), the Cyclades islands, Thessaly, the island of Evia, and the islands of the Eastern Aegean.

Forecasters say that by the afternoon Kirki effects will reach Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and the northern Aegean. Hail warnings are in effect for the Cyclades, Crete, the islands of the Dodecanese, and Central Greece, as well as the islands of Eastern Aegean.

The rain will be accompanied by strong winds, reaching up to 8-9 Beaufort in the southern Aegean, and the weather conditions will promote the transfer of African dust, especially in eastern and southern parts of the country, where its concentration will be high.

Source: Tornos News