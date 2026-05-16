Force-drying short-haired dog breeds is an unnecessary and dangerous salon practice.

High-velocity dryers present severe choking, suffocation, and psychological risks to animals.

Owners must demand breed-specific care and manual towel drying from professional groomers.

When an owner entrusts a companion animal to a professional grooming salon, they pay for specialized expertise, careful handling, and basic safety. Unfortunately, many modern pet salons rely on a uniform, assembly-line routine that completely ignores canine anatomy and breed-specific requirements. Blasting a high-velocity blow dryer at a primitive, short-haired dog is a prime example of this lazy approach, and the practice can quickly turn hazardous.

Primitive hunting breeds possess single coats designed to shed water naturally and dry efficiently. On an island like Crete, a thorough manual rubdown with a clean towel removes the bulk of the moisture, allowing the animal’s natural body heat to finish the process within minutes. Forcing these specific breeds to endure industrial dryers strips essential oils from their skin, leaving them with severe irritation and chronic itchiness.

The physical risks escalate dramatically when high-powered equipment is aimed near an animal’s face. High-velocity nozzles force massive columns of air directly down a dog’s nasal passages and throat, severely restricting their ability to draw breath. If a dog displays resistance or panics under the stress, the forced airflow can easily induce hyperventilation, acute panic, or literal choking.

Furthermore, the sensory impact on a canine is immense. A dog’s hearing capabilities far exceed human thresholds, making the roar of an industrial motor inside a confined room an experience of pure psychological distress. Competent groomers must learn to read the body language of the animals in their care. When a short-haired dog resists mechanical drying, the only responsible action is to silence the machine, pick up a towel, and prioritize the well-being of the animal over salon speed.