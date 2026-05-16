Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

The Dangerous Laziness of Force-Drying Short-Haired Dogs: A Warning for Pet Owners

- May 16th, 2026 07:14 pm

Moving to Crete with birds or exotic pets reveals a major gap in specialized veterinary care. Discover why the island is a prime market for avian vets.

Moving to Crete with birds or exotic pets reveals a major gap in specialized veterinary care. Discover why the island is a prime market for avian vets.

  • Force-drying short-haired dog breeds is an unnecessary and dangerous salon practice.
  • High-velocity dryers present severe choking, suffocation, and psychological risks to animals.
  • Owners must demand breed-specific care and manual towel drying from professional groomers.

When an owner entrusts a companion animal to a professional grooming salon, they pay for specialized expertise, careful handling, and basic safety. Unfortunately, many modern pet salons rely on a uniform, assembly-line routine that completely ignores canine anatomy and breed-specific requirements. Blasting a high-velocity blow dryer at a primitive, short-haired dog is a prime example of this lazy approach, and the practice can quickly turn hazardous.

Primitive hunting breeds possess single coats designed to shed water naturally and dry efficiently. On an island like Crete, a thorough manual rubdown with a clean towel removes the bulk of the moisture, allowing the animal’s natural body heat to finish the process within minutes. Forcing these specific breeds to endure industrial dryers strips essential oils from their skin, leaving them with severe irritation and chronic itchiness.

The physical risks escalate dramatically when high-powered equipment is aimed near an animal’s face. High-velocity nozzles force massive columns of air directly down a dog’s nasal passages and throat, severely restricting their ability to draw breath. If a dog displays resistance or panics under the stress, the forced airflow can easily induce hyperventilation, acute panic, or literal choking.

Furthermore, the sensory impact on a canine is immense. A dog’s hearing capabilities far exceed human thresholds, making the roar of an industrial motor inside a confined room an experience of pure psychological distress. Competent groomers must learn to read the body language of the animals in their care. When a short-haired dog resists mechanical drying, the only responsible action is to silence the machine, pick up a towel, and prioritize the well-being of the animal over salon speed.

About Manuel Santos

Manuel began his journey as a lifeguard on Sant Sebastià Beach and later worked as a barista—two roles that deepened his love for coastal life and local stories. Now based part-time in Crete, he brings a Mediterranean spirit to his writing and is currently exploring Spain’s surf beaches for a book project that blends adventure, culture, and coastline.

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