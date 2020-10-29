Greece Reports Yet Another Record Day of New COVID-19 Cases

Pin 0 Shares

The Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced on Wednesday a total of 1,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19. According to the report, 78 of those cases were associated with known outbreaks and 52 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases in Greece since the onset of the pandemic is 34,299. The new figure is yet another record tally this week. Yesterday, we reported record-breaking case numbers also counted by Greek officials. EODY officials say 4,003 (11.7%) of total cases are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 12,552 (36.6%) are related to an already known case.

The report tells of 108 patients having been intubation in ICUs across the country. The median age of COVID-19 those in critical condition is 65 years with 34 (31.5%) being females and the rest men, while 93.5% of the intubated patients have an underlying condition or are aged 70 years and older. 280 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

There were 10 deaths recorded bringing the death toll to 603 in the country. Fully 96.2% of those who died were suffering from underlying disease and/or age 70 years and over. Yesterday, Dr. Sotiris Tsiodras, an infectious disease expert, urged people to avoid crowds and gatherings and wear face masks at all times. In a TV message, Tsiodras said that people’s choices are the most important factor in how the virus will progress in the country.

In other news, Education Minister Niki Kerameus announced that she tested positive for the virus and has gone into isolation. The public is now questioning the government’s response, and many parents of children in schools are concerned for high-risk family members should the outbreak become more serious. The number of cases in Greece is now 10 times what it was in July when reopening the country to tourism began in earnest. June 1st, 2020 there were 2,918 people infected, and as of July 1st, there were only 3,432.

Both France and Germany have begun procedures for new lockdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. It seems only a matter of time before Athens officials must consider stricter measures to stop the second wave from devastating the country further.

At a virtual meeting this morning, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that additional measures to contain the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Greece will be announced on Friday.

Source: Protothema