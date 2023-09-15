Greece Showing Off at 3rd Mediterranean Beach Games

The Mediterranean Beach Games in Heraklion, Crete, are turning out to be a gold rush for Greece (10 golds). The team moved into second place overall after a flurry of gold medal performances. Only Spain stands close for the overall.

In women’s beach handball, the Greek women swept all their opponents. Greece won four of those finals, and – with two days remaining at the Games – they have ten more medals in all than Spain, 23 to 13.

France, with five golds, is third, and Italy, which won two of the finswimming finals, has moved up to fourth place with four golds. Greece took gold and silver in the men’s 100m SF (surface finswimming) final with Georgios Panagiotidis and Georgios Kaltsoukalas, clocking 35.48 and 35.98, respectively. The bronze went to Egypt’s Seifeldin Abdelrahman in 36.58.

Greece took another gold setting a Mediterranean Games record in the 4×100 SF mixed event with a time of 2:33.19. The silver went to France in 2:35.39, with Italy claiming bronze in 2:36.14.

In beach volleyball, the Greeks showed their promise by reaching the final eight with a 21-16, 21-12 win over Kosovo’s Erion Bajrami and Ermal Maliqi.

The games continue through tomorrow with semi-finals and finals in beach volleyball, beach tennis, and finswimming taking place before the closing ceremonies. You can catch the schedule here on the official website.