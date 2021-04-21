Greece Ministers Lay Out Strategy for Marine Tourism Push

Pin 0 Shares

Greece tourism decision-makers start process of transforming marine tourism, with special emphasis on the cruise, yachting. and on scuba diving.

Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis was the 1st inter-regional meeting of the Regional Council of Tourism to discuss the new strategic approach to advance cruise, yachting, and dive tourism.

Also in the meeting were Greece’s Deputy Minister of Tourism Sofia Zacharaki, the Secretary-General for Tourism Policy and Development Vicky Loizou, as well as governors and sub-ministers involved in the process. Theoharis said the goal of this new strategy is to optimize these forms of alternative tourism, which he said had been neglected for some time. The minister also referred to the ongoing opening of Greek tourism, stressing that:

“Marine tourism is part of a broader strategy of the Government for the foreseeable future. A strategy, which, as you know, focuses κατ’απόλυτη priority to the safe opening of the Greek tourism 2021”.

He also reiterated that officials are adamantly concerned over safety issues, and that the ministry is proceeding carefully, with “decisive steps” to reboot tourism. Theoharis also put the focus on retrieving salaries and revenues, since the pandemic has crippled many businesses since 2020. Sofia Zacharaki added this:

the targeting, and the bet you have to win it the effective use of the many opportunities and experiences that can be offered by the Greek sea, always in terms of sustainability and safety”.

Mrs. Loizou presented for the first time, the main directions of the new national strategy for the development of the tourist port. Mrs. Loizou has highlighted the importance of infrastructure and the need for improvement of services for the development of marine tourism. It was reported further in an overall design that includes the revision of the institutional framework, as well as a new management model which will allow attracting investment, and, ultimately, more visitors with a significant expenditure per head of population.