Spring Warms the Waters Off Crete’s Fabulous Beaches

Each time I search the #hashtag #Crete on Instagram, I am reminded of the unbelievable paradise we live on. The biggest of Greece’s islands has more legends and dreamscapes, more tradition and spirituality than any place I can name. We love sharing its gifts with returning travelers and newcomers as well. And be sure, one day you will arrive on the island the ancient Egyptians called Keftiu – the nail that holds up the world.

The incomparable Agiofarago Beach. Wow, what an amazing and mysterious place at the end of the picturesque gorge of the same name. This truly is the gorge of the saint, the sense of being there like being at a place God really likes. Thanks, Visit Crete Guide community for this one. For anyone looking for hidden gems on the island, this is one of them.

I cannot forgive myself sometimes. My oldest and dearest friend Mike Parrish has been here on Crete at least 3 times and I never took him to Matala. The beach made famous by folk singer Joni Mitchell back in the 60s is one of the coolest and most picturesque places in the world, not just Crete. This year we’ll take a busload of pals from all over America and Europe to hang out where the hippies go.

Thinking about my pal back in America, I think it is fate that the next Instagram I found to share is of Agios Pavlos. I was just yesterday reviewing a real estate listing where a section of land with private access to this amazing south Crete beach is for sale. If I had the cash, I’d buy it and built a canteen to water all the thirsty sandlapping adventurers. What an amazing place, and it’s named after my son Paul!

This next one is from the world-famous Elafonisi Beach in the far west of Crete. This unique natural wonderland is famous for crystal clear shallow waters, pink sands, and its special remoteness that reminds me of another planet where there are no troubles. The share is from the amazing art creators at maKKe Ceramics in Chania Town, who were inspired to create a whole collection dedicated to Crete nature.

When our pals hit Crete late this summer, we’ll take them to sunbathe and swim in the shadow of a magnificent ancient Minoan port city almost forgotten in time. Itanos, in the far east of Crete, is one of the most spiritual and amazing places on the island. You have to go there to understand, but here’s a nice Instagram with a window on Eden. Thanks, Dr. Manolis Kanoupakis for telling me to go to this magical place.

I couldn’t help myself, Itanos is just this special. The road trip there from Heraklion, through Agios Nikolaos, up to Sitia, and over the highlands is worth paying a tour guide just to drive it. I assure you, it’s a trip through a series of diverse landscapes you will not believe. And as you can see below, the seas off east Crete are an adventurer and fun-loving wonderland. Thanks, PortoKaza small hotel, we’ll come to stay with you next time.