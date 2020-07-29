Greece Launches “Greece – More Than a Destination” Tourism Campaign

Pin 0 Shares

At the start of the week, Greece unveiled a new national campaign for tourism dubbed “Greece. More than a destination.”

The media highlight of the campaign so far is a 42-second video, that exhibits the positive emotions and associated experiences and attractions for various destinations in Greece. The promotional video will appear in six languages.

The campaign was launched by Greece’s National Tourism Organization (GNTO) together with the country’s largest air carrier, Aegean Airlines.

Dimitris Fraggakis, the Secretary-General of Greece’s national tourist organization, was cited by Greek Reporter pointing out that “the GNTO continues to strengthen its strategic cooperation with AEGEAN, with the aim of promoting Greek tourism abroad.”

Fraggakis went on to describe the targeted campaign, which reveals in part, aspects allowing for a safe restart of our tourism. He said the Aegean cooperation is particularly important because of the need to attract more tourists to fly to Greece. Marina Valvi, the marketing director of AEGEAN, was also cited stating:

“At a time when the need to promote our country is vital, the strategic cooperation between AEGEAN and GNTO is more important than ever. This is because, especially now, the dynamics of synergies is what will give the necessary impetus for our country to be the most attractive destination choice.”

According to Valvi, the “Greece. More than a destination” campaign is based on the emotions that Greece creates for visitors. She said Greece is not just inviting tourists to famous destinations like Santorini or Crete, the Greeks are inviting travelers to experience the joy, freedom, and peace of the country.

Greece’s tourism has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic. Arrivals this season will probably only be one-quarter of the number visiting Greece in 2019.