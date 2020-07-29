Google Data Shows Greece As a Top Destination for Americans in 2021

Pin 0 Shares

Greek get ready for a stampede of Americans visiting in 2021. New Google data confirms all our efforts to inform people in the United States may well pay off in the coming year. Google says Greece is now the third most popular destination for Americans in 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the number of destinations Americans can travel to this summer, U.S. travelers appear to be looking at paradise destinations like Greece for when the crisis passes. Looking ahead to next year’s vacations, people from my country seem to be responding positively to PR, ads, and other campaigning aimed at rebooting Greece’s tourism industry.

According to Google search data analyzed by Luxury travel company Kuoni, monthly search volumes for key world destinations have revealed the trend for American travelers. Kuoni says Greece and most of Europe being off-limits to Americans has only made the appeal of Mediterranean destinations more appealing.

Famous for its unparalleled history and culture and popular islands, Greece is one of the most coveted places on the planet based on search data from U.S. travelers.