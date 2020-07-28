Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Are Proud Greek Citizens Now

Pin 0 Shares

Just to show you how cool Greece is, legendary actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are now Greek citizens. The star of such motions pictures as Forest Gump, the Davinci Code, and The Green Mile has been granted citizenship along with his wife and children.

A post from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his Instagram shows the prime minister’s wife Mareva Grabowski, the prime minister, Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson, and the famous actor together at a social event.

According to the post from Mitsotakis, “@ritawilson @tomhanks are now proud Greek citizens!” Tom Hanks and his family have been visiting Greece frequently for years now. The couple owns a house on Antiparos Island, another on another at Patmos.

Greek citizenship was also granted to their children Chester and Truman, and to Hanks’ two other children Colin and Elizabeth.

As you can tell from the Instagram photo, Hanks and Wilson seem proud of their spanking new Greek passports. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Hanks was quoted saying:

”I’ve been Hellenic now for the better part of 32 years. Greece is a haven… I’ve been around the world, I’ve been to the most beautiful places in the world, none of them tops Greece. The land, the sky, the water, it’s good for the soul, it’s a healing place.”

We couldn’t agree more.