Greece Gives Green Light to €25-Million Rhodes Health Tourism Project

Greece’s Ministry of Tourism has announced the authorization of a €25 million euro investment in health tourism on Rhodes.

According to an announcement, work will begin soon on the construction of a new five-star hotel, a recovery and rehabilitation center, a conference center, sports facilities, and a small a ‘Blue Flag’ ecological marina in the area of Amartos, Kritinia on Rhodes.

The Greek Culture Ministry has given its approval for two thirds of the project’s urban plan, making it possible for the necessary building permits to be issued for works to begin. Deputy Minister Manos Konsolas offered this:

“The project will be developed with respect for the natural environment, while any archaeological finds revealed during construction work will be protected. Greece’s tourism sector will gain added value and become more competitive through the development of new forms of tourism, such as health tourism.”

The investment is also expected to attract high-net-worth travelers, and to create new job opportunities on the island.

Source: GTP