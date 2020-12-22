Greece to Administer First Covid-19 Vaccinations on December 27

Pin 0 Shares

Greek officials have announced that the first COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered at designated reference hospitals in Attica on December 27.

Marios Themistokleous, general secretary of Primary Health Care, announced on Monday, the first batch of vaccines are being administered. Earlier in the day, the European Medicines Agency “gave the green light” for the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine.

The European Commission is expected to reach a decision to activate the vaccine distribution program in the Member States of the European Union.

The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in Greece a day after Christmas on December 26, while Greece will have received a total of 1,265 million doses by March.

Professor of Pediatrics of EKPA and the president of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou was present during the press briefing.

Source: protothema.gr