Hilton Opening Two New Hotels in Athens

Pantelikon Athens, Curio Collection by Hilton, expected to open autumn 2024, and Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano, expected to open spring 2024, will be the brands’ first hotels in Greece’s capital.

Hilton has announced plans to open two new hotels in Athens. As part of a management agreement with their affiliate the SCD Group LTD, the famous hotel group says it will continue its portfolio’s expansion with four hotels in Greece.

According to the news, the historic Pentelikon Athens, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, a 117-room hotel in the upscale northern suburb of Kifisia, will be Curio Collection by Hilton’s first hotel in mainland Greece when it opens in 2024.

In addition, Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano, an 83-room hotel opening in the popular port city of Piraeus, will be Hampton by Hilton’s first Greek property. Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, development to Europe, Middle East and Africa, Hilton offered this:

“Over the past 12 months we have expanded our portfolio in key resort destinations in Greece with four new hotels. This latest agreement will allow us to build on our longstanding legacy in Athens, introducing two exciting brands to the market.”

The executive went on to say how the port of “Piraeus’ and Kifisia’s neighborhood of designer stores, gourmet restaurants and international company headquarters are superb locations to bring those brands to the Athenian market.

The Pentelikon Athens hotel will undergo an €18 million renovation prior to rebranding under Curio Collection by Hilton, elevating the hotel’s offerings and restoring its unique glamor.

Pantelikon Athens will joining a global portfolio of over 100 unique hotels and resorts under the Curio brand. The 117 rooms will include 13 stylish suites, will accommodate guests who will enjoy access to the hotel’s upmarket wellness facilities.

The hotel’s modern and fresh interior renovations will make way for a 24-hour business center, fitness facilities and comfortable rooms, while guests will also benefit from Hampton by Hilton’s award-winning service, including complimentary hot breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano will be located in Kastella, a jewel of Piraeus famed for its neoclassical architecture, close to the Mikrolimano marina with spectacular views of the port.

Following a €5.5 million refurbishment, Hampton by Hilton Piraeus Mikrolimano will offer the high-quality accommodation Hampton by Hilton hotels are known for.

With four meeting rooms totaling 120 square meters and an enviable outdoor pool with breathtaking views across Piraeus and the Athenian Riviera, business and leisure travelers alike will enjoy their stay.

Sourced in part from: Greek Reporter