Greece Extends Restrictions on Domestic Flights Until March 1st

Domestic flights in Greece will continue to be restricted until Monday, March 1st to protect passengers and the citizens from COVID-19.

According to the announcement, NOTAM are emergency flights, national healthcare system flights, state flights, sanitary flights, humanitarian and military flights, cargo flights, firefighting flights, Frontex flights, ferry flights, and technical landing flights will be the only exceptions.

The extension means that only essential travel will be permitted at all Greek airports until 06:00 on March 1, 2021.