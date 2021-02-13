SAS to Fly to Athens, Chania, Larnaca for Spring-Summer 2021

Pin 0 Shares

SAS opens 180 direct routes from Scandinavia to Europe in its spring and summer traffic programs, assuming travel restrictions have eased. In addition to reopening several routes, new destinations such as Stockholm-Barcelona, Oslo-Faro and Copenhagen-Larnaca are also launched.

Demand for air travel is increasing a little further down the line, especially to warmer destinations. SAS will therefore introduce more departures to several destinations around the Mediterranean. Even with the current tight travel restrictions due to Covid-19, there is hope that these will ease as vaccination rates increase and the spread of infection in society goes down.



SAS will increase capacity on all domestic routes accordingly, as well as within the Nordic and to major cities in Northern Europe, to meet an increase in demand for leisure as well as business travel.

The airline has also introduced more flexible rebooking options for international and domestic trips.

SAS will increase the number of departures to Athens, Alicante, Malaga, Mallorca, Alanya, Nice and Rome. There will also be new flights from Copenhagen and Oslo to Chania, Crete.

To see the complete SAS Spring/Summer traffic listing go here.