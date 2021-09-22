GNTO’s Fragakis Says 2021 Goals Met – Sustainability Ahead

Share Pin 0 Shares

According to Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) Secretary General Dimitris Fragakis, Greece has achieved its goals set for tourism in 2021. Fragakis was at a panel discussion last weekend in Thessaloniki, and said the Greek government focused on achieving “two goals” set for this year’s tourist season and succeeded.

According to the GNTO boss, the government’s primary goal was to open to tourism safely by applying health protocols and travel procedures that would ensure the health of visitors, employees and society. And while there is some skepticism as to whether or not this goal was fully achieved, there were no catastrophic mishaps in Summer 2021.

The government’s second goal, to reach 50 percent of the arrivals of 2019, has also been met according to Fragakis. GTP cited the GNTO secretary saying:

We achieved both goals and we did because we had a specific plan which was carried out successfully and with the assistance of all those involved in the tourism industry.

The news from the GNTO suggests revenues from tourism in Greece could reach 12 billion euros this year. But according to the Greek leadership, some challenges remain. Fragakis told the panel that stakeholders should avoid complacency going into the post-pandemic period. He then went on to rehash the sustainability and infrastructure narrative Greek politicians have been parroting for years now.

Fragakis was at a panel discussion during the conference “COVID Pandemic: Threat or opportunity?”, organized by the Aristotle University on the sidelines of the 85th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).