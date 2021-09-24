The Heraklion Gastronomy Festival Opens Today at the Venetian Harbor

Share Pin 0 Shares

From today, Friday September 24th through Monday the 27th, locals and visitors to Crete can enjoy the Heraklion Gastronomy Festival at the Venetian Harbor.

Organized by the Municipality of Heraklion, the Region of Crete, the Heraklion Port Authority, Depanal SA, and Agricultural Partnership of the Region of Crete, the festival will feature dozens of local producers. The festival is part of an overall initiative to promote the amazing benefits of Cretan gastronomy via food tasting, shows, exhibitions, and with live Cretan music.

The events will take place at the so-called “Little Koules” pier. On hand will be famous traditional chefs, product brands from local producers, and artists and musicians. Attendees will get a rare chance to enjoy the widest possible choices of Crete from craft beers such as Solo and Kasta, to renowned chef culinary art, and performances like Sunday’s concert with Georgia Dagaki.

Georgia Dagaki in concert on Sunday

Starting tonight at 19:00, ′′Heraklion, Culinary Days 2021 / Heraklion Gastronomy Days 2021′′ the remarkable Chef Giannis Baxevanis will be on hand to reveal the tasty reasons why wild greens and traditional products should be back on the culinary table via a Masterclass. Other aspects of the general program for the festival are as follows.

Program of Heraklion Gastronomy Days 2021

Friday

At 10:30 in the Aquila Atlantis Hotel – A conference will be held on the theme “Local products and gastronomy, the proposal for sustainable tourism development”. The workshop is coordinated by the journalist Helen Vakethianaki.

17:00 – 23:00: The exhibition and sale of Cretan products

18:00 – 19:00: The Cultural Association of Oil will prepare traditional cretan legumes for sampling.

19:00 – 20:00: A Master Class with the chef Yiannis Baxevanis and IEK AKMI. Chickpeas puree with minced meat from Cretan sausages will be served.

20:30 – 23:00: Cretan music with the “Chainides” will cap off the first evening.

Saturday

12:00-23:00 Exhibition – Sale Of Cretan Products

12:00-13:00: The Cooking School “Kappa Studies” prepares cretan treats.

13:00-14:00: Cretan music with his band Costa Ζωράκη.

18:00-19:00: The Association “Festival of the Cretan Cuisine” makes “the piece” (traditional pasta), and gumdrop serenades the house…

19:00-20:00: Master class with the Association of Cooks Confectioners and Other Staff Kitchen and chef John Bosga.

20:30-23:00: Cretan music by Antonis Mazokopakis and the “Folklore Group L.& M. Χνάρη”.

Sunday

12:00-23:00: Exhibition – Sale Of Cretan Products

13:00 – 14:00: Cretan music with his band Costa Zorakis..

18:00 – 19:00: The “Bakeries Κουμάκη” prepare and bake traditional cretan kaltsounia.

19:00 – 20:00: Master Class with the chef Dina Nikolaou.

20:30 – 23:30: Cretan music with the Georgia Ntagaki with her Band.

Monday

11:00 – 23:00: Exhibition – Sale Of Cretan Products

12:00 – 13:00: The Cretan oven, flavours of kneading and bread tasting.

13:00 – 14:00: Cretan music with his band Costa Zorakis.

At 16:30: Cultural Conference Centre Of Heraklion, In The Pilot Stage: “The Gastronomy in Crete, good practices: a Thematic Meeting of the Committee on Tourism and Entrepreneurship of the Municipality of Heraklion”

18:00 – 19:00: The food blogger Nektaria Kokkinaki with their young assistants make σκιουφικτά pasta.

19:00 – 20:00: H Chef’s Club Crete and Tasos Papadakis cook and offer unique culinary creations.

20:30 – 23:00: Cretan music with George and Nikos Stratakis and their Band.

According to the organizers, COVID regulations will be in force for both outdoor and indoor events as legislated by Greek officials. For more information readers are encouraged to contact the organizers via Facebook, to email tourism@heraklion.gr, or by phone at +30 281 340 9777 – 80