Monica Bellucci in “Maria Callas: Lettres & Memoires” Tonight in Athens

Internationally acclaimed actress Monica Bellucci is in Athens performing the monologue “Maria Callas: Lettres & Memoires” by Tom Volf this week. The star heralded as the most beautiful woman in the world will perform in French on the stage of the ancient Herod Atticus Odeon theatre beneath the Acropolis in the finale of a three night event this evening.

Bellucci held a press conference for Greek journalists after her arrival on Sunday, talking about her initial hesitation when Tom Volf offered her the part, which was her first experience of acting in the theatre and “so different from the cinema”, and her love of Greece. The film star left this message on her Instagram.

In the end, she added, she could resist as Callas’ letters were “filled with emotions, fragility, and honesty” and revealed a woman who had led a brave life, followed her heart, and had not compromised.

Apparently, a few tickets for this evening’s performance are still available here.