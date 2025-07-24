Greek GIANT Rescue Tug Heads to Red Sea

The GIANT rescue tug is heading to the Red Sea to assist Greek ships and sailors.

The Red Sea isn’t exactly known for its peaceful cruises, but the Greeks have decided to send in some muscle anyway. With the blessing of the Ministry of Shipping, the GIANT rescue tug—a ship with more horsepower than most people see in a lifetime—is leaving Piraeus for the Red Sea. The target? Protect Greek-owned vessels and the people who sail them.

Minister Vasilis Kikilias put it plainly during his recent tour of the GIANT (yes, that’s the name, and it’s not false advertising): “In cooperation with the Hellenic Union of Tug Owners, this state-of-the-art rescue tug will head to the Red Sea to support, protect, and assist Greek-owned ships and Greek sailors.”

The timing isn’t a coincidence. The situation in the Red Sea is tense. GIANT will be on standby to handle accidents, protect crews, keep the ocean clean, and help the world’s shipping industry navigate another crisis.

Meet the GIANT: The Tugboat That Ate Its Wheaties

Don’t think of this as some cute little boat whistling in the wind. No, GIANT is a beast. With 16,000 horsepower split across four engines, it can chug through nearly any weather Piraeus or the Red Sea can throw at it. There’s an expert team of 14 Greek sailors on board, trained for everything.

Main features include:

Certified by IACS, so it’s not just big, but legit.

Can withstand the worst weather and come out grumpy but still working.

Ready for towing, accidents, oil spills, and the usual nautical nightmares.

Firefighting Level 2: 7,200 cubic meters of water per hour, with a reach of 200 meters.

Built-in rescue zones and facilities for up to 40 lucky survivors, plus a medical bay for those who think life at sea is a spa day.

Specialized anti-pollution tech, the ability to provide power if ships lose their spark, support for salvage ops, and even a deck for helicopter drop-ins—just helicopter, no landing.

Scuba and diving gear are also available.

President of the Union, Pavlos Xiradakis, summed up the mission: “First of all, I would like to say that – and after the discussions we have had – our Association and its members, realizing the critical situation in the Red Sea, decided to send this lifeboat to the region to assist in maritime accidents, to help global shipping, to protect human life and the environment. There is no other lifeboat in the area. Last time, and in the rescue of the ‘Sounion’, a Greek lifeboat again set off from Piraeus to rescue this ship, as nobody wanted to go to the area due to the dangerous situation. Now, we have decided, given that the situation is continuing to deteriorate, to send this lifeboat to the area. We want to thank you for your assistance and help, and the response you always show to our industry, which is trying to modernise and upgrade safety in the Greek seas and to prove that Greek shipping, even in this area, is a pioneer.”

He added, “This lifeboat is one of the largest in the world. It has a total of 16,000 horsepower in four engines, two propellers, 180 tons of tractive force, can operate in the most adverse weather conditions, has a Level 2 fire extinguishing system – which is very few lifeboats in the world that have a system – which means a 7. 200 cubic meters of water per hour, at a distance of 200 meters, it helps to extinguish fires especially on ships which have very high flushes – such as shopping containers – it has modern lifesaving equipment, equipment for divers, it can accommodate castaways, it has a hospital room, accommodation for 40 people. And in a very critical operation, because, in addition to the crew, there is a lifeguard team and authorities who have to be accommodated in the event of an incident, they may be in an area that doesn’t have access to land. The crew consists of 14 Greek sailors who, I will not hide from you, always operate even in the most difficult situations. Today, as you can see, other flags are preventing the sailors from navigating the Red Sea with their ships. Our people are available to go to this area, despite the situation, to assist and help our fellow seafarers who are there.”